Bartow residents saw their school systems celebrate achievements, new commercial and industrial projects, and transition in its state and judicial leadership positions in 2019.
HEPATITIS SPREAD A CONCERN: Public health officials urged Bartow residents to get vaccinated against hepatitis A in November after confirming 42 new cases of the highly contagious liver infection in the county since July.
A total of 11 cases were reported in Bartow in a 12-month period between June 2018 and June 2019, when officials first noticed a major increase in the disease. However, 42 new cases had been reported in Bartow since June, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The Bartow County Health Department at 100 Zena Drive in Cartersville offered free hepatitis A vaccinations.
FIRST MICROBREWERY OPENS: Owners of Drowned Valley Brewing Co. opened their new microbrewery in November at the corner of South Tennessee Street and East Cherokee Avenue just outside the eastern edge of Cartersville’s historic downtown area. A formal grand opening was held in early December.
Drowned Valley was the first business of its kind after the city council approved adding it to the list of businesses allowed to operate in Cartersville. It planned to sell its own brand of beer on-site, business leaders said.
LOUDERMILK BLASTS IMPEACHMENT: Bartow County’s congressman on Dec. 18 became a high-profile part of the opposition to the Democrat-controlled U.S. House’s historic vote to charge President Donald Trump with two articles of impeachment.
District 11 U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, received national attention for remarks he made during floor debate before the vote.
“...When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”
HELP FOR HOMELESS: Civic, religious and county school district leaders led the charge to find new housing for about 200 residents left homeless when the Budgetel Inn evicted them in October after closing without warning.
The Georgia Department of Public Health ordered the suspension of the operating license of Budgetel Inn near Cassville-White Road and I-75 after the department’s inspectors on Oct. 15 found the motel’s owner had not addressed “serious” fire safety and other violations since a previous inspection, the Cartersville News-Tribune reported.
Motel owners vowed to fix the problems and reopen in 2020.
LAKEPOINT RISES: The LakePoint Sporting Community, a 1,300-acre sports complex in Emerson, began 2019 with the news it had exited bankruptcy proceedings.
Owners of LakePoint then announced in April they hired Mark O’Brien, a longtime sports and corporate executive with experience in brand development, to lead the multi-sports complex in south Bartow County.
In October, LakePoint owners unveiled plans for a $39 million, 206-room hotel targeted to open in early 2021 adjacent to its 170,000-square-foot indoor arena and multi-use ball fields complex.
They also celebrated the opening of a new road parallel to I-75 that linked the Lakepoint area on Old Allatoona Road to Red Top Mountain Road. It allows access to a site Lakepoint owners planned for development of retail shops and more lodging.
HURRICANES STALL: Cartersville High School’s baseball team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the GHSA Class 4A state baseball tournament but lost to eventual champion Northside-Columbus in May.
Cartersville’s football team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the GHSA Class 4A state championship but lost to Woodward Academy 31-28 Nov. 29 to finish 12-1 in Head Coach Conor Foster’s first season.
Foster was promoted after serving as an assistant to Joey King, who left in January after leading the Purple Hurricanes to a 67-4 record, two state championships and four state title games in five seasons.
King was named wide receivers coach for Coastal Carolina University for the 2019 season. In December, King moved to a new job as tight ends coach at the University of South Florida for the 2020 season.
STEEPLECHASE CANCELS: A sport that proved to be not as successful was the annual Georgia Steeplechase. Organizers pulled the plug in March on the 2019 event which had been scheduled for April 6 at Kingston Downs between Rome and Cartersville.
Its predecessor, the Atlanta Steeplechase, folded following a 52-year run in 2017.
LEADING A SCHOOL SYSTEM: Bartow County School Board in June voted to use some unanticipated 2019 revenues to give a one-time, $750 pay supplement to all school system employees in 2020.
The school system also saw a 5% increase in overall spending in its tentative 2020 budget and a 6.3% increase in spending in the budget’s General Fund part.
The tentative 2020 budget for all funds totaled $184.3 million, up from $175.8 million in 2019.
Board members June 10 voted at their regular meeting to amend Superintendent Phillip Page’s contract and add another year to it to extend it to June 30, 2022.
The school board hired Page in May 2018 but state law limited the board to offering him a contract term no longer than three years, which ended his contract in May 2021, a district spokesperson said.
SCHOOL ACHIEVEMENTS:
• Bartow County’s 30-year-old middle school in Emerson began a new era Monday, Aug. 5, when South Central Middle School was renamed Red Top Middle School. The 600-student school in the south Bartow County town also had a new logo and colors, and its sports teams had a new nickname.
• Cartersville Primary School was named a 2019 Title I Distinguished School Dec. 3, ranking it as one of the highest performing Title I schools in Georgia.
To earn the designation from Georgia Department of Education, Distinguished Schools must perform among the top 5 percent of Title I schools according to their overall 2018-19 CCRPI score. Cartersville Primary School scored 86.6 with a four-star climate rating.
Euharlee Elementary School was designated as a Title I Reward School for being among the 5% of Title I schools in Georgia making the greatest improvement on its CCRPI scores.
• Kemp and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement announced White Elementary School received a 2019 Greatest Gains Award with a Platinum designation as being among Georgia schools showing increases in annual assessment scores.
• Page and the Bartow County Board of Education accepted the Georgia School Boards Association inaugural Leading Edge Award Dec. 5 for its innovative Read to Grow program.
The program allows volunteers from the community to help first- through third-grade teachers teach reading skills to students.
TEACHERS OF THE YEAR: Also at White Elementary, first-grade teacher Esthela Guzman was named the Bartow County School System’s 2019 Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at Booth Western Art Museum Oct. 29.
Cartersville Middle School sixth-grade math teacher Chris McSwain received the city school system’s Teacher of the Year award during its annual banquet May 15 at Taverna Mediterranean Grill.
SENIOR TAX EXEMPTIONS: Hundreds gathered for a Senior School Tax Exemption meeting at the Clarence Brown Conference Center in December.
The meeting focused on legislative efforts to exempt those at least 65 years old from paying some or all property taxes to fund the city and county school systems.
BARTOW TESTS VOTING MACHINES: An audit by Bartow County election workers, two nationally recognized organizations and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave the state’s new paper ballot voting system high marks for accuracy in the Cartersville city election in mid-November.
Bartow County Elections office used the state’s new paper-based voting machines in elections for Cartersville and three other cities with contested elections Nov. 5 as part of the state’s test of the new machines in Bartow and five other counties.
Elections officials reported a few glitches with the part of the system used to electronically verify voters’ identities but were able to make repairs in time not to delay voters.
FAMILIAR FACES, ‘BRUNCH BILL’: In the Nov. 5 election, incumbent Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini easily defeated challengers Nicole Pavey Butler and Barbara Jackson for another term. Tim Abbott and incumbent Councilman David Duncan won two Euharlee City Council seats up for election this year.
Incumbent White Mayor Kim Dupree Billue turned back a challenge from former city police chief David King and incumbent council members Charles Buttrum and Ryan Evans won re-election to the White City Council.
Cartersville and Emerson voters chose to be part of the Georgia “Brunch Bill” and allow restaurants in the city to begin alcoholic beverage sales on Sundays at 11 a.m. rather than the previous 12:30 p.m. start time.
COURTS IN TRANSITION:
• Longtime Superior Court Judge Carey Nelson died in March after serving for almost 18 years.
Gov. Brian Kemp in late June appointed Cartersville attorney Jeff Watkins to replace Nelson as one of four Superior Court judges in the Cherokee Judicial Circuit.
Watkins will serve the rest of Nelson’s term and stand as an incumbent judge in the 2020 election.
Kemp chose Watkins over District Attorney Rosemary M. Greene and Chief Circuit Public Defender Christopher G. Paul after the state Judicial Nominating Commission recommended the three as finalists for the position.
• Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham of Cartersville announced in April he would not seek re-election to another six-year term in 2020.
He then announced in early December he will resign from the bench March 1, 2020 — nine months before his term ends.
Benham became the first black justice to serve on the state’s highest court when Gov. Joe Frank Harris appointed him in December 1989.
LEGISLATORS BEGIN TERMS: Two freshman state legislators completed their first sessions in the Georgia General Assembly in 2019 following their 2018 elections.
District 15 State Rep. Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville, began his first term after winning a 2018 election to succeed Paul Battles, who did not seek re-election.
Gambill worked 14 years as executive director of the Georgia Association for Career & Technical Education.
District 14 State Rep. Mitch Scoggins, R-Cartersville, began his first term after winning a special election to succeed Christian Coomer after Coomer’s 2018 appointment as a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Scoggins served 28 years as judge of Bartow County Probate Court before retiring in 2016.
FEDS AWARD AIRPORT, MAIN TENANT: Cartersville Airport was among five Georgia airports to receive U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Airport Improvement Program grants Dec. 7, according to an announcement by USDOT Secretary Elaine L. Chao. The grants were part of a total $485 million in airport infrastructure grants to be awarded to 108 airports across the nation.
The local airport received a $2.73 million grant to improve a runway safety area which allows extra space for aircraft to land safely on the runway.
Meanwhile, its main tenant, Phoenix Air, won a federal contract in September to provide rapid-response air ambulance and air passenger services to U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide for the next 10 years.
A COUNTY OF INDUSTRY:
• The quickly-developing area along Cassville-White Road near I-75 had a number of projects either completed, under construction or planned. One of them drew residents’ ire.
California-based Panattoni Development Co. completed construction of a new 647,309-square-foot distribution center for a rug manufacturer on the opposite side of I-75 near Cassville-White Road later in the year.
However, neighbors’ complaints about Panattoni’s planned 1-million-square-foot industrial building not being appropriate for the site led County Commissioner Steve Taylor to deny a rezoning in November for it on the east side of I-75 north of Cassville-White Road in November.
Bartow County in April filed a Development of Regional Impact plan with the state government for an unnamed developer planning an estimated $275 million project containing 5 million square feet of warehouse space and four hotels in the area.
In June, Gov. Brian Kemp and Dan Cathy, head of Atlanta-based fast-food company Chick-fil-A, broke ground on its first company-owned distribution center in the Cartersville Business Park on Cass-White Road near I-75.
• In other parts of the county, Taylor approved a rezoning in early November for IDI Logistics’ new three-building, 47-acre industrial development totaling 637,500 square feet on land southeast of Cartersville.
Worldwide property management company BPG Acquisitions LLC proposed construction of a $75 million industrial building in Bartow County’s southeast corner in December for a project called Emerson Logistics.
The 1.38-million square-foot project was planned on a 130-acre site near the Cobb County line between the Lakepoint Sporting Community in Emerson and the city of Acworth.
• Adairsville also was a hot location for new industry in 2019.
The city saw Bartow County’s largest private employer, Shaw Industries, begin work on a 500,000-square-foot addition to its Adairsville plant. The addition could double the employment numbers at the plant to more than 600 over the next three years, company officials said.
Kemp announced in November that Nippon Light Metal Georgia, a company specializing in aluminum products for the automotive industry, will create 110 jobs and invest $50 million in a new manufacturing facility in Adairsville.
And China-based GreenView Floors International said in December it would establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Adairsville, providing 238 jobs and a $26 million investment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.