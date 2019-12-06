A Bartow County School System video shows School Resource Officer Duane Smith performing the Heimlich maneuver on Red Top Middle School student Ethan Hamrick, 11, in an attempt to dislodge a water bottle cap that was blocking his airway.
Ethan was treated at an area hospital and released.
Superintendent Phillip Page later personally commended Smith and another hero, sixth-grader Rudra Parmar, who first told a teacher and Smith that Ethan was choking.
