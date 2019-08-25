Cartersville’s longtime mayor will face two challengers in the city’s Nov. 5 general election.
However, three incumbent Cartersville City Council members and three incumbent city school board members will be unopposed after qualifying by Thursday’s deadline.
In addition, a former Emerson City Council member will seek a return to the council and city council members in Euharlee and Emerson did not qualify for re-election this year.
CARTERSVILLE CITY COUNCIL:
Incumbent Mayor Matt Santini will be challenged by Nicole Pavey Butler and Barbara Jackson, who lost to Santini for the mayor’s seat in 2017.
Santini was first elected to the post in 2007.
Cartersville City Council incumbents Jayce Stepp in Ward 2; Calvin Cooley in Ward 4; and Taff Wren in Ward 6 all qualified and likely will be unopposed for their seats.
Cartersville’s mayor serves a two-year term while city council members serve four-year terms.
CARTERSVILLE SCHOOL BOARD:
Incumbent board members Travis Popham of Ward 3; Sarah Pat Broadnax of Ward 4; and Tim Chason, the board’s at-large member, all qualified and likely will be unopposed for their seats.
EMERSON CITY COUNCIL:
Gerald Earwood, who was appointed to the council in 2018 after the resignation of Ben Pope, will leave the council after not qualifying.
Meanwhile, Corey Sanford, former councilman Charles Lowry and incumbent Councilman Vincent Wiley all qualified for the two city council seats up for election this year.
The top two vote-getters out of the three candidates Nov. 5 will win the council seats.
Lowry was elected in 2011 and served one term until 2015, according to city records.
Incumbent Mayor Al Pallone qualified for re-election to a fourth term.
EUHARLEE CITY COUNCIL:
Michael Troxell and incumbent Councilman David Duncan were the only candidates to qualify for the two council seats set for election this year.
Councilman Craig Guyton released a statement Aug. 19 that stated he was not asking for re-election because of his belief in term limits for elected officials.
He said he “would like to encourage citizens of Euharlee to be more involved in your local politics.”
“The city of Euharlee is blessed with an amazing staff and amazing citizens,” he said.
“Euharlee will only continue to be as strong as the quality of persons who throw their hat into the ring to be a beacon of change that we need in this city, this county, this state and this nation.”
KINGSTON CITY COUNCIL:
Incumbent Mayor Elbert “Chuck” Wise and Councilman Payton Silvers of Post 3 qualified by the Aug. 23 deadline and will be unopposed for re-election.
WHITE CITY COUNCIL:
Incumbent Kim Dupree Billue will face a challenge from former White police chief David King for the mayor’s seat.
Billue defeated King for the position in 2017.
Incumbents Charles Buttrum and Ryan Evans qualified for the two city council seats up for election this year and will be unopposed for re-election.
