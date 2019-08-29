The Georgia State Patrol graduated its 106th Trooper School recently at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth.
Graduate Jonathan Hayes was assigned to the Paulding County post in Hiram.
He was among 33 new troopers who will report to one of the 52 patrol posts throughout the state after 32 weeks of intense training.
As Trooper cadets, they spend 20 weeks at the academy and 12 weeks in field training. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires all peace officers receive a minimum of 400 hours of Basic Mandate Training.
At the completion of Trooper School, these newly graduated troopers received over 1,500 hours of training, including driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law and criminal procedure, firearms, accident investigation, and various other training.
"It was an honor to go through this tough challenge of life together and I wish you all the best in your careers wherever it may lead you," stated class president, Trooper Jerry Slade, during remarks to his fellow class members.
