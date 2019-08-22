Three people, including two teen girls and a teen boy, have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Racetrac convenience store in Hiram early Tuesday, the police chief said today.
Hiram Police Chief Jamison Sailors said those charged included "two 16-year-old white females" and John Williams, 18, who lives in Paulding County with a Temple address.
Sailors previously said Hiram police were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the new RaceTrac store at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 278 and Bill Carruth Parkway Tuesday around 12:15 a.m.
A white female "was dropped off near the store in a gold (or) tan truck" and entered the store, Sailors said.
He said the suspect then began "peeking at registers from (the) bathroom," and walked to the registers with a white bandana covering her face and carrying a black handgun, Sailors said.
The suspect then cleared out the register, exited through the side door of the building and left "in the same truck eastbound on Bill Carruth Parkway," he said.
Sailors said detectives had identified some possible suspects by Tuesday afternoon, after which they were able to obtain search warrants and arrest warrants and made arrests.
He did not provide any other details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.