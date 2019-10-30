Two decades after approving work toward a new county drinking water source and three years after starting its construction, most Paulding residents could have homemade H2O coming from their taps within a few months.
The project to build the $215 million Richland Creek Reservoir and Water Supply Program is nearing an anticipated early 2020 completion, said Project Manager Kelly Comstock of Brown & Caldwell engineers.
A pump station used to draw raw water from the Etowah River in south Bartow County is set for completion in December. The 3-½-mile pipeline used to transport the water from the pump station to the reservoir is complete, Comstock said.
Also set for December completions are the project’s earthen dam and water treatment plant at the reservoir’s north Paulding County site; and 11 miles of water lines along the side of Cartersville Highway to transport the finished product to a booster pump station in west Dallas.
The new water supply system is planned to significantly reduce the county’s reliance on Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority for its drinking water supply.
Paulding’s new system will provide enough water to meet about 70% of the county’s maximum daily demand, said Paulding County Water System director Laurie Ashmore.
“The water from Cobb-Marietta Water Authority will blend with water from Richland Creek Reservoir, supplying our customer base,” she said. .
Comstock said project officials plan to begin filling the 315-acre reservoir with raw water by early January after the dam’s completion. The reservoir is designed to hold up to 3 billion gallons of raw water.
“At that point, all of the construction should be complete,” he said.
However, the level in the reservoir will need to reach a depth of more than 30 feet for the reservoir’s pump station to access the raw water and send it to the water treatment plant for conversion of the water for customers’ daily use.
“The water quality will have to stabilize to the point that staff are comfortable in beginning the treatment process,” Comstock said.
The county is allowed to fill the reservoir with water up to 30 feet deep as quickly as possible -- likely in about three weeks based on water flow in the Etowah River, he said.
After that, the county is limited to filling the reservoir with water only equal to two feet of depth per week, he said.
“Not far into this phase we will have sufficient depth to begin the pumps to the (water treatment plant),” Comstock said. “So, if everything aligns properly we should be producing water sometime in the first quarter of 2020.”
Finished water then will be sent to the booster pump station near the Watson Government Building and Courthouse in Dallas where it will connect with the existing water system for distribution throughout the county, he said.
Ashmore said the transition from Cobb-Marietta water to Paulding water will be phased in. The county will gradually ramp up production at the new water plant and reduce purchases from Cobb-Marietta, she said.
“As additional transmission piping is installed, we will continue to reduce purchases from Cobb-Marietta Water Authority, but we anticipate keeping emergency interconnections in place,” she said.
Paulding voters in 1999 gave county leaders the go-ahead to plan the project as a way to replace Cobb-Marietta as Paulding’s primary source of drinking water.
Construction began on the project in late 2016 after years of gathering financing, completing environmental studies and other needed work.
Funding is coming from state grants, low interest loans provided by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), and county revenue bonds repaid by water department customers.
