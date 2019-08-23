A Dallas teen girl is facing a series of charges after allegedly wearing a mask and brandishing a handgun to rob a Hiram convenience store earlier this week.
The 16-year-old was in a regional Youth Detention Center today, Aug. 23, after being charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Wearing a Mask in Public.
She allegedly wore a bandana around her face while brandishing a handgun to rob RaceTrac on Bill Carruth Parkway a few minutes after midnight Tuesday, said Chief Jamison Sailors of the Hiram Police Department.
Another 16-year-old girl also was being held in the Youth Detention Center on a charge of armed robbery in connection with the incident, Sailors said.
In addition, John Williams, 18, of Temple, was being held in the Paulding County Jail on charges including Armed Robbery by Intimidation, False Imprisonment and Loitering/Prowling after also being involved in the incident.
Hiram police early Tuesday responded to the reported robbery about 12:15 a.m. at the recently opened RaceTrac store at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 278 and Bill Carruth Parkway near WellStar Paulding Hospital.
Investigators were told a white female "was dropped off near the store in a gold (or) tan truck,” entered the store and began "peeking at registers from (the) bathroom."
The suspect then walked to the cash registers with a white bandana covering her face while carrying a black handgun, and cleared out the register.
She exited through the side door of the building and left "in the same truck eastbound on Bill Carruth Parkway," Sailors said.
County sheriff’s deputies then took into custody the three allegedly involved in the robbery and two other males on charges unrelated to the robbery Tuesday in unincorporated Paulding County, Sailors said.
Sgt. Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call about suspected loitering and prowling in the Forrest Hills subdivision off Cowboy Path in Dallas.
Deputies responding to the incident ultimately arrested the five on charges of Entering Auto and Loitering/Prowling, he said.
Henson said deputies initially did not know about the armed robbery incident until alert Juvenile Investigations Division detectives learned details of the robbery from Hiram Police and started “putting things together.”
They then worked with Hiram investigators “and together they determined that the arrested individual robbed the RaceTrac,” he said.
Sailors said the two males in the later incident in Forrest Hills were not charged with the three allegedly involved in the robbery.
