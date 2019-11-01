City police blocked off part of Ga. Hwy. 92 today after a report of flooding near downtown Hiram, according to a notification from the department.
The department reported it blocked off Hwy. 92 at Sims Drive near downtown Hiram today around 11 a.m.
It was the latest storm-related incident affecting traffic in the county since Wednesday night after storms rolled through north Georgia and dumped more than two inches of rain in two days, according to the National Weather Service.
However, the incidents were isolated and did not prove to be long-term problems, said Stephen Dooley, deputy director of the county Emergency Management Agency.
Paulding County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night reported Winn Road at Sundance Drive near South Paulding High School was closed because of flooding.
Power outages Wednesday night and Thursday also caused traffic signals to fail in Dallas and Hiram, according to reports.
On Thursday, county sheriff’s deputies reported closing Due West Road near Chastain Drive in northeast Paulding after a tree fell in the roadway.
They also reported Willow Springs Road at Supper Club Road near Braswell in western Paulding was closed Thursday because of an unspecified, storm-related traffic hazard.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
