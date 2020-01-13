One of Paulding County's two state Senate members will not seek re-election this year to a ninth term.
District 31 State Sen. Bill Heath, R-Bremen, said he will forego election to his seat which represents most of Paulding County in the state Senate.
Fighting back tears, Heath, R-Bremen, said he wants to spend more time with his wife, the Capitol Beat News Service reported.
“There is more to life than politics. I’m convinced of that,” he said.
Heath has the distinction of unseating former House Speaker Tom Murphy, a Democrat who was known for wielding considerable power for 29 years before losing his House seat to Heath in 2002.
Heath then won election to the Georgia Senate in 2004 after serving one term in the House.
Senate District 31 also covers all of Polk and Haralson counties, as well as about two-thirds of Paulding.
District 30 State Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, is Paulding’s other state Senate member and serves as Senate Majority Leader.
