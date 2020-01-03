State lawmakers in leadership roles with the Georgia General Assembly will be among a group previewing the 2020 session for county Republicans Saturday, Jan. 18.
District 30 State Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, who is Senate Majority Leader, will give a preview of the Senate side of the coming 2020 legislative session at the 9 a.m. meeting, a notice from the party stated.
Dugan’s district includes parts of Paulding, Douglas and Carroll counties.
District 67 State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, who also serves as vice chairman of the House Majority Caucus, will join District 19 State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, and District 17 State Rep. Martin Momtahan, R-Dallas, to give previews of the House side of the upcoming session.
In addition, Julianne Thompson will speak about the Georgia Secretary of State’s role in the 2020 election.
Among her scheduled topics are the state’s new voting machine system, which are being used for the first time statewide in the Presidential Preference Primary in March after Paulding County voters tested them during the November election.
Any potential 2020 candidates also will be given one minute each to speak publicly to the group, according to a notice from the party.
The event is open “to anyone who votes Republican,” a party leader said.
It is set for 9 a.m. at the Paulding GOP headquarters at 105 Village Walk in Dallas.
For more information, visit http://pauldingrepublicans.org/.
