Republicans or those who support the party’s goals are invited to the annual Paulding County Republican Party cookout at White Oak Park in Dallas Saturday, Sept. 28.
Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer has confirmed he will attend while other area Republican elected officials have been invited, an organizer said.
“Bring the family for lunch and get fired up for 2020 with state, local, and county officials, (Paulding County Republican Party) members, and the Paulding community,” party officials said in an email.
Shafer is a former eight-term state senator who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor to Geoff Duncan in 2018. He was elected state party chairman in May.
Hamburger and hotdog plates will be served for $10 each from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There will be new campaign signs for "Trump 2020" available at the cookout, organizers said.
White Oak Park is off Villa Rica Highway (Ga. Hwy. 61), south of Paulding County High School, at 298 Mustang Drive in Dallas.
For more information, visit pauldingrepublicans.org/wp/.
