EDITOR’S NOTE — On Aug. 29, the day after announcing his retirement from the U.S. Senate, Georgia Republican Johnny Isakson sat down with the Marietta Daily Journal for a wide-ranging interview covering past, present and future politics. The senator, who will leave the Senate Dec. 31, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and recently underwent surgery to remove a growth on his kidney. The question-and-answer interview was edited for length and context. (Time-Journal Inc. is the parent company for the Marietta Daily Journal, Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.)