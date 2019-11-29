The Georgia Department of Corrections will host interviews for jobs within the department at Goodwill in Cartersville Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The location of Goodwill is 929 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Cartersville.
The department will conduct on-site interviews, physical fitness and Accuplacer testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a news release stated.
Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day, the release stated.
Attendees should bring copies of a completed state of Georgia job application, available online at www.GDCJobs.com. Blank copies will be available on site.
They also should bring a valid driver’s license; birth certificate; Social Security card; high school diploma or GED transcript; SAT, ACT, Compass, Asset or Accuplacer scores; and a copy of a POST profile if POST-certified.
Attendees should dress appropriately for their interview but bring loose-fitting or athletic attire for the physical fitness test, the release stated.
For more information, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
The department "protects the public by operating safe and secure facilities through the development of professional staff and effective offender management," the release stated.
It operates one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 52,000 state prisoners, according to the department.
It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees.
For more information on the GDC, visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.