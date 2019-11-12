A Paulding woman and her boyfriend are facing drug trafficking charges after officers said they found heroin and marijuana in a vehicle and south Paulding home she owned.
Angel Renee Nathan, 32, was released on bond from the Paulding County Jail Thursday, Nov. 7, while Christopher Fitzgerald Dawson, 32, was released on bond Oct. 26, after being arrested on the charges, a news release stated.
Nathan was a former sixth-grade English and language arts teacher at Garrett Middle School in Austell, according to Atlanta news reports.
However, in response to a request about Nathan and her employment with the Cobb County School District, a spokesperson said, "We learned a previous staff member was arrested by an outside agency on charges unrelated to school.
"The staff member has not reported to work since and is no longer employed by Cobb Schools.
"As a reminder, students, staff members, and parents are able to submit concerns to the SafeSchools Alert tip line" at http://www.cobbshield.com/, the spokesperson said.
Nathan and Dawson each were charged with Trafficking of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Crime, all felonies, a news release stated.
They both lived in the residence at 145 Loxley Court in Douglasville, located in the Sherwood Forest subdivision off Friendship Church Road in south Paulding.
Sgt. Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests followed an investigation by the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, which includes county deputies and officers from multiple agencies and is overseen by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
He said the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and deputies assisted the task force in stopping a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette convertible driven by Dawson Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.
Deputies “ultimately located some marijuana and a handgun” in the vehicle driven by Dawson, who also works as an artist under the professional name Gasman Uby, Henson said.
“As a result of the findings during the traffic stop as well as the ongoing narcotics investigation into Dawson, agents were able to secure a search warrant of Dawson’s home at 145 Loxley Court in Douglasville,” Henson said.
“When agents and deputies executed the search warrant they located a large amount of heroin, marijuana, and two more handguns.”
Henson said Dawson lived in the residence with Nathan, whom he identified as Dawson’s girlfriend.
“It must be noted that the Corvette and the home were in Nathan’s name and the narcotics were located in the master bedroom of the home where both Dawson and Nathan resided,” Henson said.
He said agents arrested Dawson “for his role in this case” and secured warrants on Nathan, who turned herself in to authorities on Thursday, Nov. 7.
About two ounces of heroin, four pounds of marijuana, three handguns and “a substantial amount of United States currency” were located in the vehicle during the traffic stop and subsequent search of Nathan’s home, Henson said.
Both Dawson and Nathan bonded out of the Paulding County Jail and are awaiting trial, he said.
Sheriff Gary Gulledge said, “We want to remind our citizens that they are our eyes and ears and if they suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in their neighborhood, they can call us any time.”
Henson said investigators wanted to encourage anyone with additional information about the case or any other case involving narcotics to contact the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force at 770-646-9175.
