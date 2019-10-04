Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in numerous instances of vehicles being entered in northeast Paulding.
The sheriff's office posted on its social media accounts a photo of a person it said may be a suspect in a series of incidents in several neighborhoods around Gulledge Road.
The photo included with the postings appeared to show a suspect approaching a vehicle to enter.
"Detectives need your help identifying this individual," the posting stated.
Those who recognize the individual are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.