The Paulding County Board of Education has confirmed Steve Barnette as superintendent of the Paulding County School District effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Mr. Barnette has been interim superintendent since June 1, and in October the school board named him sole finalist for the position. Following the 14-day waiting period required by Georgia law, the school board today voted unanimously on the final confirmation.
“The Board of Education is thrilled to announce Steve Barnette will be the next superintendent of the Paulding County School District,” said School Board Chairman Jeff Fuller.
“Mr. Barnette is a very capable leader who is tightly connected to this community. As interim superintendent, he led a smooth opening to the school year despite the pandemic and implemented a comprehensive operations plan that has served our schools and our community well. He has helped restore a sense of normalcy to our classrooms.”
Mr. Barnette was previously the school district’s Chief Financial Officer and had served in that role since 2013. He has an extensive background in school district finance, including overseeing and managing the staff of the PCSD Business Services Department as CFO.
Prior to his service in public education, Mr. Barnette was a senior leader with several industry leading technology companies.
“We have seen Steve’s business acumen for years,” said Mr. Fuller, “and now, we have also seen his attention to student learning and success. That will be especially important as we begin the process of drafting the next five-year strategic plan for our schools. Mr. Barnette has an excellent leadership team in place to help guide that process.”
Mr. Barnette and his family have made Paulding County their home for the past 20 years. His wife, Tracy, is a career educator and a teacher at Burnt Hickory Elementary School. They are the parents of five children educated in public schools (four of whom came through the Paulding County School District).
“It is a tremendous honor be the next superintendent of the Paulding County School District,” said Mr. Barnette.
“I want to thank the Board of Education for having confidence in me to lead this growing school district. There are so many great things happening in our schools, and our students and our staff continue to shine every day. I look forward to working with our entire school community as we collaborate to meet the challenges ahead.”
The Paulding County School District is located in Dallas, Georgia. With 33 schools, more than 30,000 students, and more than 4,100 employees across the county, the school district strives to Engage, Inspire and Prepare students for success today and tomorrow. More information about the school district can be found at www.paulding.k12.ga.us.
