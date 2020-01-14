A Floyd County neurosurgeon is expected to announce his bid soon for the 14th Congressional District seat to be vacated by current U.S. Rep. Tom Graves.
Dr. John Cowan, who is also the CEO of Rome-based Cortex Toys, has hinted for a few weeks at his desire to run for the seat as a Republican.
“Rome has long wanted someone from this community to represent Northwest Georgia in Congress,” former Floyd County GOP chair Andy Garner said Monday. “John Cowan fits the bill for this district.
"He’s served our region as a neurosurgeon and church leader, he brings health care expertise we desperately need in Washington, he’s not a politician and he’s a staunch conservative.”
Local and state leaders have admitted they were surprised Dec. 5 when Graves announced, via Twitter, that he was not seeking re-election in 2020 to a sixth term.
The race for the post is likely to be a short lived one with qualifying in March and then the primary in May.
So far, two other people have stepped in to say they are running for the seat as well.
Both Clayton Fuller and Marjorie Greene have been campaigning around Rome and the district after announcing their intentions.
Fuller, an Air Force veteran from Lookout Mountain and a former assistant district attorney, was appointed by President Donald Trump as a White House Fellow and recently worked in the office of the vice president, his announcement stated.
Greene, a wealthy businesswoman from Alpharetta, switched from challenging former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in the 6th Congressional District race and became the first person to enter the District 14 contest following the announcement by Graves.
Both Fuller and Greene were at a luncheon hosted by the Floyd County Republican Women recently.
There will likely be more candidates who announce they are running for the post before qualifying begins. District 13 State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, is the only Floyd County legislator who has not outright said she is not running for the post.
As for any opposition from the Democratic Party in November, there have been no announcements as yet. Ruth Demeter, who chairs the Floyd County party, said they expect to field a candidate.
