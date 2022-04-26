Detectives in Paulding County are asking the community for help solving a 16-year-old cold case in which a local man was gunned down and killed in his own driveway.
On Oct. 13, 2005, Paulding Deputies responded to what eventually was determined to be the murder of Regan Wheeler. They believe he interrupted a burglary at his home.
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Agents with the Georgia Bureau of the Investigation have been working the case continuously since its occurrence and believe that someone in the community has a key piece of information that they have kept to themselves.
“They further believe that this piece of information, no matter how small, could lead to an arrest in this case. Crime Stoppers Atlanta has put up $14,000 and the FBI has put up $16,000 for a total of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Regan Wheeler in 2005,” a news release said.
If you have any information about this cold case murder, call or send a message to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division tip line at 770-443-3047, the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app, or the GBI Tip Line 1-800-597-8477.
