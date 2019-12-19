Bartow County’s recently retired fire chief has moved on to a new job with Cherokee County government.
Craig Millsap was set to take the reins of the Cherokee Emergency Management Agency as its director Friday, Dec. 20, the Cherokee Tribune newspaper reported.
Millsap recently retired after almost 14 years as chief of the Bartow County Fire Department.
Dwayne Jamison, who previously served as Bartow’s deputy fire chief and deputy EMA director, was promoted to replace Millsap.
The Cherokee County Marshal’s Office hired Millsap to replace Renee Cornelison, who is retiring this month.
Millsap served as fire chief, emergency management director, emergency medical services director, firefighter and paramedic for nearly 30 years in Bartow County.
“We are certainly excited to have Craig join our team,” Cherokee Chief Marshal Ron Hunton said in a press release. “Retired Chief Millsap brings a wealth of knowledge, training and experience to the citizens of Cherokee County.”
Millsap earned a Master of Science degree in emergency management and holds numerous certifications in homeland security, emergency management, firefighting and emergency medicine.
