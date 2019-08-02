Cartersville police say they arrested a woman who allegedly took out her frustrations throughout a liquor store after being denied use of its bathroom.
Donna Arnold, 56, of Acworth, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at the Bartow County Jail after a clerk said Arnold urinated throughout the store after being told its bathroom was not for public use.
An officer reported responding to a call about a woman causing a disturbance Saturday, July 27, at 7:51 p.m. inside Country Spirits at 1350 Joe Frank Harris Parkway.
He said the suspect told the officer she “had urinated in the store by accident” after the clerks would not let her use its bathroom.
“Ms. Arnold claimed that her anxiety and depression led to her urinating in the store,” the officer reported.
The officer later spoke to a clerk who said Arnold asked to use the restroom and became “frustrated about not being able to use the bathroom and then began to urinate throughout the store and also the office area.”
Arnold then became combative and hostile when confronted about it, the clerk said.
The officer then reported speaking again with the suspect about the clerk’s allegations and “observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.”
“When asked if she had any alcoholic beverages, Ms. Arnold stated that she had one beer before coming to the store,” the officer reported.
The officer then arrested Arnold because of her “actions inside the store and her manifestations,” the report stated.
