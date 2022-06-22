Following a runoff, Roger Bruce will keep his seat in Georgia House of Representatives District 61.
Incumbent Bruce was up against Rashaun Kemp after neither man won 50% of the votes in the May 24 primary election. Two other Democrat candidates were on the ballot then—Robert Dawson and Monique McCoy.
No Republicans are running for the seat so the winner of the Democrat primary takes the position.
In the June 21 runoff, Bruce got 54% of the votes (2,275) and Kemp got 46% (1,968).
Bruce was first elected in 2002 and has been re-elected every two years since then.
According to his biography: “During his time in office Rep. Bruce has focused on issues related to children with special needs, the aging, education, working families, economic development, voting rights, and criminal justice. He has served on the Insurance, Education, Motor Vehicles, MARTOC and Intergovernmental Coordination Committees. He currently serves on the powerful Judiciary, Appropriation, Game Fish and Parks, Small Business and Job Development, and Human Relations and Aging Committees. In his role on the Appropriations committee he has a seat at the table in the development of the states 64 billion dollar budget. The budget includes money from state and federal funds.”
Kemp accepted his defeat with a post on Instagram.
“We may not know the exact plans God has for us or why the path to get to our future is curved the way it is, but I know I am waking up today grateful. I know my Gram is smiling down with pride. Obviously the results of the election were not what we wanted, but I gained so much more,” his post said. “Thank you to every voter who placed their confidence in me. I am one who leads with respect, ran a respectful campaign, and I give all respect to the will of the voters. Congratulations to Representative Bruce on your victory.”
District 61 includes parts of the city of South Fulton, North Atlanta, Douglas County and Cobb County.
