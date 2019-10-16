Following much needed rainfall Paulding County has lifted the temporary outdoor burning ban.
After consulting with the Georgia Forestry Commission’s chief ranger for Paulding County, it was determined moisture conditions have improved significantly, a news release stated.
As a result, Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey lifted the countywide burning ban which had been instituted on Sept. 30.
"As always, we encourage our citizens to exercise great care when burning. It is your responsibility to maintain containment and control of any fires you set," the release stated.
Guidelines can be found at http://www.paulding.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4719.
For updated information Paulding County residents can call 770-505-BURN seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
