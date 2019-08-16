Three days in Dallas and five days in Hiram will be available beginning Monday, Aug. 19, to those wanting to qualify for mayor and council seats in this year’s elections.
City offices on the Nov. 5 ballot include mayor and three city council seats in Dallas; and mayor and two council seats in Hiram, according to notices on the cities' websites.
Qualifying can be done Monday through Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Dallas City Hall for the general election for mayor and city council Wards 2 and 4 seats and a special election for the council’s Ward 3 seat .
Dallas City Hall is at 129 E. Memorial Drive.
Winners of the Dallas mayor and Wards 2 and 4 positions will serve four-year terms, while the Ward 3 winner will serve the remaining two years of an unexpired term.
Officials in the positions now include Boyd Austin, who has held the mayor’s seat since 1996; Michael Cason who has held the Ward 2 seat since 2003; and Jim Henson in the Ward 4 seat since 2012.
Leah Alls holds the Ward 3 seat after Dallas City Council appointed her earlier this year. She replaced Griffin White, who resigned in January.
The polling place will be the Watson Government Complex at 240 Constitution Blvd. in Dallas Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the notice. Deadline to register to vote in the election is Oct. 7.
In Hiram, qualifying can be done Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, for the positions of mayor and city council Posts 1 and 2 up for election Nov. 5. All are for four-year terms.
Qualifying can be done from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day
Holders of the positions now include Teresa Philyaw, who has held the mayor’s seat since 2016; Frank Moran, who has held the council Post 1 seat since 2016; and Kathy Bookout, who has occupied the Post 2 seat since 2012.
The Hiram polling place will be The Events Place at 855 Hiram Douglasville Hwy. Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
No qualifying will be done in either city between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., the notice stated.
The last day to register to vote in either election is Oct. 7.
For more information about the Hiram candidate qualifying, call 770-943-3726, ext. 2025, or visit https://cityofhiramga.gov/102/Election-Voting-Information.
For more information about the Dallas qualifying, visit https://dallasga.gov/elections-and-voting/.
For voter registration information, visit http://www.paulding.gov/216/Elections-Voter-Registration.
