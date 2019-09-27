North Paulding High School’s principal told parents a student broke state law when an officer found a gun inside his vehicle while on campus recently.
Principal Gabe Carmona said in a letter to parents Sept. 20 that “after being questioned about leaving campus the previous day” the unnamed student “admitted to administrators and our school resource officer that there was a weapon in the student’s vehicle.”
“The school resource officer then searched the student’s vehicle and a gun was found,” he said in the letter the school district gave a reporter. “The matter will now be handled by law enforcement and according to school district policy.”
State law prohibits students from bringing weapons on a school campus. It is also a violation of the Paulding County School District’s discipline code “even if the weapon remains in a vehicle,” Carmona said .
The school district’s Student Code of Conduct classifies a gun as a Category One weapon and states the penalty for illegally having a firearm on campus is 10 days of out-of-school suspension and a recommendation for expulsion for a first offense.
A school district spokesman would not confirm if the incident was related to two other reports the same day at North Paulding High in which two students were charged with illegally carrying knives on campus.
Javen Dejuan Jackson, 18, of Dallas, and Justin Manuel Davis, 17, of Dallas, were booked into Paulding County Jail after each were charged Friday, Sept. 20, according to information on separate Paulding County Sheriff's Office incident reports.
A school resource officer reported he was called by radio after a student ran from Assistant Principal Ben Brooks about 9:40 a.m.
Jackson later was charged with Possession of Weapons on School Grounds after a knife was found, the report stated.
Later the same day at 2:20 p.m., the school resource officer was called to Brooks’ office in reference to “pocket knives being located on a student.”
Justin Manuel Davis, 17, of Dallas also was charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.
Jackson was released on a $5,700 bond and Davis released on a $2,950 bond, both on Monday, Sept. 23, according to jail records.
They were charged on the day before the school system began its one-week Fall Break for students and teachers.
