A Dallas mom is on a mission to find a man who she says got out of his car and approached her children and their friend behind their apartment building.
On Sunday, May 2, between 3:10 and 3:20 p.m., Dallas Gardens resident Christina O’Neal says an older white man with an orange colored mustache and a white beard (that was possibly a costume) beckoned to her children and another little girl from his car, an orange-red newer model Honda.
When the children didn’t move, O’Neal says the man got out of the car and began walking toward them. The kids screamed and ran to hide from him behind another parked car, waiting for him to walk away. They then ran to the closest neighbor’s apartment door.
The Dallas Gardens apartment complex on McBee Street near downtown Dallas provided O’Neal with security camera photos of the man and his car. If you recognize this man or his car, please contact the Dallas Police at (770) 443-8100.
O’Neal is also looking for more footage from the area which may include the man’s license plate number.
She has also taken to Facebook to share the story and encourage other parents to talk to their kids about what to do if a stranger approaches them. “If my babies didn’t know about stranger danger and we hadn’t talked about what to do, it could’ve ended differently,” she said.
