Paulding E-911 received a phone call from a complainant who indicated that they observed a small single-engine plane “sputtering” and then “spiraling downward” toward a wooded area near The Georgian subdivision.
Paulding Deputies responded to a fatal plane crash in southern Paulding County off Georgian Parkway on Monday afternoon.
At approximately 12:59 p.m. on Monday Nov. 8, Paulding E-911 received a phone call from a complainant who indicated that they observed a small single-engine plane “sputtering” and then “spiraling downward” toward a wooded area near The Georgian subdivision.
Paulding Deputies, along with Paulding Fire and Metro Atlanta Ambulance personnel, responded to the scene where they eventually located the small plane approximately 25 yards into a wooded area off Georgian Parkway.
The plane was situated near a creek adjacent to Georgian Parkway in between Hanover Drive and Stafford Lane.
Due to the extreme impact, Deputies and Fire/EMS personnel were unable to save the pilot who was eventually pronounced deceased by the Paulding County Coroner’s Office.
The pilot, later identified as 67-year-old white male, Raymond K. Hicks of Villa Rica, GA, was flying his 1967 Mooney M20F fixed wing single-engine plane displaying tail number N3284F.
Preliminary information reveals that the flight originated out of Earl L. Small, Jr. Field / Stockmar Airport in Villa Rica, GA (Carroll County).
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting the investigation into why the plane crashed.
If you have any information about this crash or would like more information, contact either organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.