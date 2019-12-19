Paulding Chamber of Commerce finance director Amy Scheid and membership director Shelbia Bone represented the Chamber's Empowering Women program which collected canned goods as part of its GiveMas initiative for the county schools’ weekend backpack program. Standing in Paulding County High School’s food pantry are, from left, school Principal Craig Wilcox and counselor Amber Akomolede; Scheid; school office clerk Janice Rice and students Damion Long and Noah Webster; Bone; and school counselors Tim Plumley and Jessica Leatherwood.