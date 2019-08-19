Investigators believe a Ringgold man shot and killed a Dallas resident who was his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself Saturday, Aug. 17, in northeastern Paulding County.
A sheriff’s office SWAT team found Kattie Marie Perez-Brown, 31, of Dallas, and Christopher Woods, 28, of Ringgold, dead of gunshot wounds after a report of a domestic dispute “with shots fired” just before 7 p.m., a news release stated.
Paulding E-911 received a call at about 6:54 p.m. from a male concerning the incident at the residence at 32 Holland Court in the Twelve Oaks subdivision in Dallas, the release stated.
“The complainant advised 911 operators that he was at the residence visiting with the female homeowner when another male came in and pointed a gun at him,” said Sgt. Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
“When the male pointed the gun at him he exited the residence. As soon as the complainant exited the residence he immediately called 911.
“A short time later he heard several gunshots come from inside the home.“
Henson said when deputies arrived on the scene “they were unable to make entry into the residence due to a secured door and requested the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team to assist.
“When the SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team arrived on scene, they deployed the SWAT robot and discovered a male and a female deceased inside the residence.
“The female was found deceased as a result of a gunshot wound and the male was also located deceased as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Henson said.
He said the incident is still being considered “an open and active investigation.” Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard anything on the night of Saturday, Aug. 17, to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-443-3015
