SWAT team members and regional drug agents found they unexpectedly needed their rappelling skills to rescue someone’s pet during a recent bust in Paulding County.
Members of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and agents with the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Paulding residence on a suspicion that illegal narcotics were inside, a news release stated.
They unexpectedly found an old well inside the home and one of the homeowner’s cats had fallen in when SWAT team members made entry, a news release stated.
“You never know what the day will hold when you work in law enforcement,” the release stated.
It stated that “once the scene was secure,” SWAT officers “quickly sprang into action,” lowered another team member down the well and rescued the cat “who was in a frenzy.”
“At the end of the day the suspects were arrested, narcotics were seized, and the kitty was rescued.
No other details were immediately available on the location of the residence or names of the suspects.
