Paulding students returned today for the 2019-2020 school year to find they could face at least a week of suspension this year for merely having a vaping device at school.
The penalties increase for each subsequent offense and ultimately lead to a recommendation for expulsion for a third offense, officials said in a notice on the Paulding County School District’s website.
The policy was effective July 18 and targets the "battery-powered, pen-shaped devices" used to heat "everything from flavored nicotine to liquid THC" to an aerosol that is then inhaled.
The policy bans vaping devices from school property and sets consequences for students who violate the policy, including:
• First offense, five days of out-of-school suspension.
• Second offense, 10 days of out-of-school suspension.
• Third offense, 10 days of out-of-school suspension and recommendation for long-term suspension or expulsion.
In addition, district officials said possession of a vaping device with THC “or any other type of illegal drug” is a “level 3” discipline offense “which will result in a first offense minimum consequence of 10 days out-of-school suspension which could also include a recommendation for long-term suspension (or) expulsion.”
THC is the substance in marijuana that produces its psychoactive effect.
School district policy already set the penalties at 10 days of out-of-school suspension or expulsion and notification of law enforcement "as appropriate" for students found to be possessing or using illegal drugs.
Some parents, however, raised concerns about the change on the Paulding school district's Facebook page — asking why the policy states that students caught with vaping equipment containing illegal drugs would only face suspension rather than arrest.
They also named specific places, such as bathrooms, where students of both sexes typically vaped in schools last year.
School district officials said in the July 18 note to parents that during the 2018-2019 school year the school district "experienced a significant rise in the use of vaping devices by both middle and high school students during the past school year."
"We had several student-related offenses involving marijuana or THC that resulted in student disciplinary action in Paulding County schools. Many of these offenses were directly related to vaping.
“Too often in our schools, student vaping has led to medical emergencies where, in some cases, students had to be transported to local hospitals.
“In addition to the potential health risks,” the notice said, “it is illegal for students under the age of 18 to use vaping devices or to purchase vaping materials.”
“It is also against school district policy for students to vape or to bring the devices or materials to school.
It also stated that any parents with additional questions or concerns should contact their child’s school principal.
Officials previously cited their concerns in a May letter to parents after seeing a rash of students of all ages using the devices.
