Two students apparently spent their first days of Fall Break in Paulding County Jail after they were charged with illegally carrying knives on campus at North Paulding High School Friday, Sept. 20.
Javen Dejuan Jackson, 18, of Dallas, and Justin Manuel Davis, 17, of Dallas, were booked into Paulding County Jail after each were charged Friday, Sept. 20, according to information on separate incident reports.
A school resource officer reported on Friday, Sept. 20, that he was called by radio after a student ran from Assistant Principal Ben Brooks about 9:40 a.m.
Jackson later was charged with Possession of Weapons on School Grounds after a knife was found, the report stated.
Later the same day at 2:20 p.m., the school resource officer was called to Brooks’ office in reference to “pocket knives being located on a student.”
Justin Manuel Davis, 17, of Dallas also was charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.
Jackson was released on a $5,700 bond and Davis released on a $2,950 bond, both on Monday, Sept. 23, according to jail records.
They were charged on the day before the school system began its one-week Fall Break for students and teachers.
