District 67 State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, today said despite “many calls from friends and supporters, district wide and beyond, in support” he will not seek election to Georgia’s 14th Congressional District seat in 2020.
The current holder of the seat, U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election to a sixth term in November.
Gravley, a Paulding County resident, said he wanted to spend time with his family rather than seeking the seat representing 12 northwest Georgia counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“After much consideration, paired with family discussions and prayer, (wife) Heather and I have determined that the best place for me to be and where I’m needed most, is at home with our girls,” Gravley said.
“While there will most assuredly be further opportunities to serve our state on a national level, down the road, this is the only opportunity I will have to watch our children grow.
Gravley had previous experience in Congress as district field director for former U.S. Rep. Bob Barr from 1998 to 2001.
He said he was “honored" to continue to "work on behalf of the citizens of Paulding and Douglas counties” representing the state House District 67 seat to which he was elected in 2012.
“I look forward to continuing that service in our home district and as the vice chairman of the House Majority Caucus,” he said.
In the state House, Gravley’s legislation has included House Bill 324, Georgia’s HOPE Act, which expanded access to medical cannabis oil for Georgia patients suffering debilitating illness; and HB 146 which mandated cancer insurance provisions for firefighters.
