The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will be closed to the public until further notice.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to ensure the wellness and safety of its employees, citizens and inmates with procedure changes. Sheriff Gary Gulledge announced that several changes to the the sheriff's office internal policy and procedures will occur to help maintain a safe and healthy environment at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to all emergency calls for service and will still operate our Jail. If residents need to file a non-emergency report, please contact the Paulding E-911 non-emergency line at (770) 445-2117 and a Deputy will contact them back to take reports over the telephone.
The jail will function as normal to include the intake and bonding processes. Although the office will cease any on-site inmate video visitation, they will be offering one free off site video visitation per week for each inmate. For more information go to the online visitation website at https://www.gettingout.com/.
Services that will also be impacted by this closure are criminal history checks, background checks, and all other non-essential functions that the Sheriff’s Office assists with. The sheriff's office will still be assisting victims with the Temporary Protective Order (TPO) process, however they ask that residents call before arriving at our main office.
Citizens will also still be able to obtain reports by emailing Records Supervisor Lisa Sheirling at lsheirling@paulding.gov. Some important numbers to remember are listed below:
- Paulding County Sheriff’s Office
- SHERIFF GARY GULLEDGE OFFICE (770)443-3010
- 247 Industrial Way N JAIL (770)443-3030
- Dallas, GA 30132 FAX (770)443—3014
- Emergency 911
- Non-Emergency (770) 445-2117
- Sheriff’s Office Administration (770) 443-3010
- Jail Administration (770) 443-3030
- Jail Visitation https://www.gettingout.com/
“This is an unprecedented time in our world," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. "We all have to come together and abide by the standards that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended. Please remember to use Universal Precautions and if you feel sick or ill, please stay away from others and seek medical attention immediately. Unless it is an emergency situation, we ask that you please do not come to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Jail.”
Anyone with questions or need assistance, please feel free to call (770) 443-3010.
