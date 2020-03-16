Hiram, GA (30141)

Today

Drizzle early...then remaining cloudy with showers developing overnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Drizzle early...then remaining cloudy with showers developing overnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.