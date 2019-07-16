Ballot question

RENEWAL OF 1% EDUCATIONAL SALES TAX

( ) YES ( ) NO

Shall a one percent sales and use tax for educational purposes be imposed in the Paulding County School District for a period of time not to exceed twenty consecutive calendar quarters and for the raising of not more than $120,000,000 for the purposes of (A) paying the principal and interest (during the period the one percent sales and use tax is to be imposed) on Paulding County School District’s outstanding General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2014 in a maximum amount of $40,982,000 and (B) funding the following capital outlay projects in a maximum amount of $79,018,000: acquisition, construction and equipping of facilities and equipment throughout the School District, including new school facility construction, strategic additions and/or improvements to existing schools, technology enhancements, fine arts initiatives, safety and security upgrades, track, tennis, gym and other athletic facility improvements?

If imposition of the tax is approved by the voters, such vote shall also constitute approval of the issuance of general obligation debt of the Paulding County School District in the principal amount of $30,000,000 for the capital outlay purposes described in item (B) above and for the payment of capitalized interest.

(Source: Paulding County School District)