Paulding Deputies and Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol arrested a local couple for stealing a Paulding County school bus and taking it on a “joy ride” while ramming/pushing their own vehicle in the process.
In the early morning hours of March 22 at about 3:49 a.m., Paulding E-911 was contacted by a citizen regarding a Paulding County school bus that had crashed into a fence in their yard. The male and female duo, who were later identified as Cody Green and Haley Turner, were reportedly extremely intoxicated/impaired and subsequently restrained by neighbors until Deputies could arrive.
Due to the level of impairment that Turner exhibited, she was rushed to the hospital for evaluation and not initially charged in the incident due to a possible overdose. After the bus video was reviewed, it was determined that both Green and Turner drove the bus.
When Turner was released from the hospital later in the day on March 22, she was subsequently arrested by deputies without incident.
It was later determined that Green and Turner entered school property on foot and used the bus to open the gate at Moses Middle School so they could exit the parking lot.
According to a news release, “once they got the gate open they began their ‘Joy Ride.’ During the course of their ‘Joy Ride’ they actually pushed their own vehicle, which had been parked just off school property, up the road with the bumper of the school bus. After taking turns behind the wheel, Green eventually crashed the bus into the fence of the residence at 23 Birch River Point, Dallas.”
The investigation into this incident was conducted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division. As the investigation progressed, it was later determined that Green had initially used his brother’s name when he gave officials his personal information.
Green, a 21-year-old white male, and Turner, a 21-year-old white female, were ultimately charged with the below listed offenses:
Cody Dalton Green
- Theft by Taking
- Criminal Interference with Government Property
- Drug possession (heroin)
- DUI While Driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Maintain Lane
- Hit and Run (2 counts)
- Driving a CMV Without a CDL
- Driving in Violation of License Restrictions
- Giving False Name and DOB
- Violation of DPS Transportation Rules (2 counts)
- Loitering and Prowling
Haley Michelle Turner
- Theft by Taking
- Criminal Interference with Government Property
- Loitering and Prowling
Both Green and Turner are being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond where more charges are possibly pending.
Deputies encourage anyone who may have seen this incident occur, or if anyone has any additional information, to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.