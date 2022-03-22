Paulding Deputies and Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol arrested a local man for stealing a Paulding County school bus and taking it on a “joy ride."
In the early morning hours of March 22 at about 3:49 a.m., Paulding E-911 was contacted by a citizen regarding a Paulding County school bus that had crashed into a fence in their yard. The driver, who was later identified as Austin Green, was reportedly intoxicated and subsequently restrained by neighbors until deputies could arrive.
It was later determined that Green forced entry into the gate at Moses Middle School where he later stole the bus.
After a brief drive, he crashed the bus into the fence of the residence at 23 Birch River Point Dallas.
The investigation into this incident was conducted by both the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.
Green, a 23-year-old white male, was charged with the below listed offenses:
Theft by Taking
Criminal Interference with Government Property
Drug possession - heroin
DUI While Driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle
Driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle Without CDL
Failure to Maintain Lane
Hit and Run (2 counts)
Driving Without a Valid License
Driving in Violation of License Restrictions
Green is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond where more charges are pending. Deputies want to encourage anyone who may have seen this incident occur, or if anyone has any additional information, please call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.