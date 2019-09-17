The Paulding County School Board says it wants Superintendent Brian Otott to "continue elevating performance" and stay in his job for another three years.
The board voted recently to give Otott a three-year employment contract through mid-2022.
Chairman Jeff Fuller said the school board "is proud of the job Dr. Otott is doing."
“There are a lot of really good things happening right now – and over the past year or so – that Dr. Otott has been a key part of," Fuller said.
"You can see the energy and momentum as academic achievement is improving. Our literacy and STEM initiatives are boosting test scores on the Milestones assessment and helping our graduation rate continue to improve year over year. We are almost at a 90% graduation rate.
"Also, Dr. Otott has implemented effective measures to help ensure our district remains a safe learning environment for all students and staff,” Fuller said.
Otott said he was “humbled and excited to continue to serve our students, staff and community."
“I have been blessed to work and live in this community for nearly 30 years and am proud of the achievements of our students, staff and district," he said.
"We will continue to focus on academic achievement and meeting our district vision to prepare all students for today and tomorrow.”
Since being hired as superintendent in late 2017, Otott has seen the Paulding County School District grow to be the 12th largest public school system in Georgia, a news release stated.
He has been "proactive in implementing programs and initiatives to improve Paulding County’s 33 schools," the release said.
This year, Paulding County schools as a district exceeded the state average in 22 of 24 subject areas on the Georgia Milestones assessment.
The district’s 2018 graduation rate topped 86% and is expected to approach 90% in 2019 based on the district’s own internal estimate, well above the state average graduation rate, the release stated.
Otott’s tenure has included the hiring of two district safety officers, which expanded the district’s relationship with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and implementation of more than $1 million in safety and security enhancements at schools district-wide.
It also included a Literacy By Design initiative to improve reading skills at 18 schools throughout the district by utilizing a $4.5 million grant from the state.
The district increased its focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), including adding STEM teachers at the elementary level and preparing for the opening of the Hiram High School Academy of Computer Science and Technology in 2020.
The Paulding County College and Career Academy opened in 2019.
District officials also conducted a series of "Community Conversations" across the county to gather public feedback that led to the development of an E-SPLOST proposal to address growth and capacity needs. The E-SPLOST referendum is set for Nov. 5.
Education accreditation agency AdvancEd also gave Paulding County schools full district-wide accreditation for five years during Otott's tenure.
Fuller said, “I encourage anyone who lives in Paulding County to read the report from the accrediting agency [AdvancEd] that visited our school district last fall."
"The team that came to PCSD looked at mounds of data, visited numerous schools, and interviewed dozens of parents, students and staff members.
"The report they provided us this spring tells the story of a school district that is excelling at a high level.
"Our school board wants to sustain that success and continue elevating performance, and we believe Dr. Otott is the right person get us there.”
Otott started working in the Paulding district as a classroom teacher and was the inaugural principal of Allgood and Russom Elementary schools and Dobbins Middle School before moving into school district administration.
He earned bachelor's, master's and education specialist degrees from the University of West Georgia, and a doctorate from Samford University.
His new contract is retroactive to the start of the district’s fiscal year on July 1 and will run through June 30, 2022. Terms were not announced.
