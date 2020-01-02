Paulding County School Board member Jason Anavitarte said Wednesday, Jan. 1, he will not seek the Republican nomination for the 14th Congressional District seat in this year's election.
Anavitarte said he received support from "across the district, state, and USA" but decided against running for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, this year.
"After much thought and prayer, our family will not pursue seeking office to the 14th Congressional seat and will fulfill the remainder of our term on the Paulding County School Board," he wrote on Facebook.
"We will continue to fight against the status quo, the establishment, and fight for Paulding County and Georgia now and into the future.
"We believe we have yet to see our greatest days. It’s a fight worth fighting," he said.
Anavitarte was elected in 2018 to represent District 6 in north Paulding on the county school board.
He also has served as a city council member and mayor pro-tem of Doraville in DeKalb County.
However, Lookout Mountain resident Clayton Fuller announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination, making him the second candidate to publicly declare for the seat currently held by Graves, the Rome News-Tribune reported.
A native of the 14th District, Fuller and his wife Kate have two young children.
Appointed by President Donald Trump as a White House Fellow, Fuller recently worked in the office of the vice president, assisting Second Lady Karen Pence with various projects, a news release stated.
Prior to the White House Fellowship, Fuller served as an assistant district attorney for Georgia’s Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.
Fuller is an Air Force veteran and served as a Judge Advocate General officer. He later entered the Air National Guard.
Early last month, Alpharetta businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene switched from the 6th Congressional District race and entered the District 14 contest following Graves' Dec. 5 announcement.
