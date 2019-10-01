The chairman of the county’s governing body says he wants voters to give him another four years in the office.
Dave Carmichael, chairman of the Paulding County Board of Commissioners, announced today he will seek re-election in 2020.
He said in a statement that he decided to seek a second four-year term as Paulding County Board of Commissioners chairman “after thoughtful and prayerful consideration.”
“Our beloved county is poised to take important steps and complete significant initiatives in the next five years,” Carmichael said.
“I would like to continue to lead Team Paulding, our commissioners, administrative managers, department heads, staff and all employees that will continue to produce positive results in our county!
“Not only are our employees working together in unity, but our school board, Industrial Building Authority, Airport Authority, Economic Development Organization, Chamber of Commerce, Dallas, Hiram and other leading organizations in our County are locking arms for success!
“Paulding County has great people, great amenities, natural resources with great potential to be the best place to reside in beautiful Georgia, United States of America!
“I look forward to sharing many goals and objectives that will enrich your home and mine!”
Carmichael was elected to the chairman’s office in 2016 after serving as a county commissioner from 2013 to 2015.
He is a Marine Corps veteran and worked as a pilot and manager in GDOT’s Office of Air Transportation and the Georgia Aviation Authority for almost 23 years.
Qualifying for the Republican nomination for the office is set for March 2 to 6, 2020.
The GOP primary will be May 19, 2020, with the winner having to wait more than five months before the general election Nov. 3, 2020.
It will be on the same ballot with the presidential candidates and candidates for two U.S. Senate seats, among others.
