Paulding County voters will have three races to decide on in the Aug. 11 primary runoff election after candidates in those campaigns did not win outright in the June 9 primary election.
In the District 14 U.S. House of Representatives race to replace Tom Graves, who is retiring, Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Bill Hembree are heading to a runoff after outlasting a field that included Ben Bullock, John Cowan, John Barge, Kevin Cook, Clayton Fuller, Matt Laughridge and Andy Gunther. In November the winner will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal, who was unopposed in the primary.
There are two runoffs in the Georgia Senate campaigns. In District 30, Democrats Triana Arnold James and Montenia Edwards advanced after outpacing Afoma Eguh-Okafor. In November the winner will face incumbent Republican Mike Dugan, who was unopposed in the primary.
In District 31, Republicans Boyd Austin and Jason Anivitarte will square off after being the top vote-getters in a group that also included Bobby Mehan. In November the winner will face Democrat Tianna Smith, who was unopposed in the primary.
Early voting runs through Aug. 7, and on Election Day, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For more information on the election, including where to vote, visit https://bit.ly/3g7u4Wn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.