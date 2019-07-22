A Paulding County man arrested in April has been arraigned on federal charges he filmed and took part in acts to produce child pornography.
Thomas Cwik of Powder Springs was arraigned earlier this month on the charges which include production, distribution, receiving and possession.
After federal agents in January determined that Cwik allegedly traded child pornography online with another individual, they and Paulding County detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect's home on Primrose Lane in April, according to county and federal sources.
They then "found multiple digital devices containing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography,” according to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak as well as the charges and other information presented in court.
“They also discovered that Cwik allegedly engaged in sex acts with a minor child in Cobb County, Georgia, and captured his sexual abuse of that child on two videos taken on each instance of abuse,” a news release stated.
Special agent in charge Nick S. Annan said child pornography production is “plainly speaking, the filming of child rape.”
“In this case Mr. Cwik allegedly victimized numerous children,” Annan said.
Annan is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations which is investigating the case.
“I want to commend our law enforcement partners, including the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, for a quick multi-agency effort which resulted in Cwik’s arrest,” he said
Pak said Cwik allegedly “produced, distributed, and collected images portraying the sexual exploitation and abuse of young children.
“It is imperative that we continue to target and prosecute sexual predators who victimize children,” he said.
Sgt. Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said in April that county and federal investigators found multiple images and some original videos depicting child pornography on computers and other digital devices at Cwik's residence.
The residence is in southeastern Paulding near the intersection of Paulding, Cobb and Douglas counties, he said.
A federal grand jury on July 9 indicted Cwik, 31, on the charges. He was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda T. Walker.
“Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” a news release stated.
Anyone with information, or who may have been a victim in this case, please contact the Paulding Sheriff’s Juvenile Investigations Division at 770-445-6105 or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations at 404-346-2831.
This case is being investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
It is being brought as part of Project Safe Childhood which is.a federal initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
