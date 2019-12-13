A tip from the GBI recently led Paulding sheriff’s detectives to arrest a man on charges related to possessing child pornography 22 years after being convicted for child molestation.
Richard Wayne Biester, 51, of Rockmart in Paulding County was denied eligibility for bond by Magistrate Judge Lisa Baty Dec. 5 following his arrest Nov. 13.
He faces one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).
Biester is a registered sex offender as a result of a 1997 conviction for Child
Molestation, said Sgt. Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives in the Juvenile Investigations Division followed up on a cybertip about Biester from the GBI via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Henson said.
“Once search warrants were obtained for Biester’s residence, his person, and all of his electronic devices, detectives continued their investigation,” he said.
“As a result of the search, detectives located child pornography as well as corroborating evidence from the original cyber tip that was received from the GBI.”
Detectives arrested Biester on the scene and transported him to the Paulding County Jail where he is currently being held without bond, Henson said.
Those with information about this case, or any other case where a child has been victimized, are urged to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office’s Juvenile Investigations Division at 770-443-3016.
