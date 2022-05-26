Paulding detectives, working in conjunction with the Paulding County Fire Department and the State of Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office, have arrested Bryan Dwayne Jones for the murder of his mother in relation to a house fire that took place on April 22 at about 8:26 p.m.
On the above date and time, multiple 911 calls were placed to Paulding E-911 regarding the residential structure fire of a mobile home at 3412 Due West Road, Dallas.
“Preliminary information indicated that an elderly female may have been trapped inside the home along with a family pet prior to the fire being ignited,” a news release said. “Unfortunately, once the flames were extinguished, firefighters made the grisly discovery of the elderly female’s body along with the carcass of the deceased family dog.”
Detectives were able to determine that the deceased elderly female was Deborah Jones, a 72-year-old white woman, who is the mother of the suspect.
Due to the suspicious nature of the incident, combined with “the nonsensical statements and actions made by Bryan Jones prior to him fleeing the scene, detectives took warrants on Mr. Jones for concealing the death of another and arson.”
Jones, a 51-year-old white man, was subsequently arrested in Cedartown on April 26 without incident.
As the investigation continued, detectives had an opportunity to interview Jones. After that interview, due to the severity that the body was burned, combined with Jones’ erratic statements and behavior, and having consulted with the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office, detectives officially charged Jones with the murder of his mother and cruelty to animals on May 19, 2022. Bryan Jones has been charged with the following offenses and is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond: Concealing the Death of Another, Arson, Murder, and Cruelty to Animals.
If you have any information about this case, contact detectives by calling the Criminal Investigations Division Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or sending a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
