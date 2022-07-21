Firefighters and police officers—including a lieutenant and officer with Paulding County Fire and Rescue—from around the world have converged on Rotterdam, Netherlands to compete in an international Public Safety competition.
The event, known as the World Police and Fire Games is held every other year, and is an Olympic-style competition with over 10,000 athletes from more than 70 countries competing in 63 different sports.
In order to be eligible, athletes must be active or retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections/probation officers, or officers from federal agencies. This year, four Atlanta-area public safety personnel are competing.
Firefighters Shane Dorfman, Chris Niezurawski and Steve Mapes, as well as Federal Agent Christian Quinn, will be representing their departments in the Ice Hockey event.
Mapes is a Lieutenant with Paulding County Fire and Rescue where he has served for 25 years. Niezurawski also works with Paulding County Fire and Rescue and previously was an Atlanta Police Officer for 10 years.
Dorfman is a firefighter/engineer with Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services where he has worked for 22 years.
Quinn is an investigator with the department of homeland security and is also a veteran of the Roswell Police Department.
Opening ceremonies for the 2022 games was held on July 22 at the historic "Stadion Feijenoord” in Rotterdam, also known as “de Kuip.” This is the home of European professional soccer club Feyenoord, the biggest club in Rotterdam.
The stadium was opened in 1937 and has seen many legendary matches and events. Beginning in 1985, the World Police and Fire Games history spans 37 years.
The competition was originally founded in the United States and has been hosted in Australia, Spain, Canada, Sweden, and Northern Ireland.
Next year the games will be held in Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada and moves to Birmingham, Alabama in 2025.
