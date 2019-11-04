Voters countywide can choose to renew a sales tax and Hiram and Dallas voters will make their choices among candidates for city council and mayor on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 5.
They also will be casting their ballots on any of 200 new voting machines as part of a test of Georgia's new Dominion Voting Systems equipment, county election officials said.
Paulding voters countywide will choose if they want to renew a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for educational purposes.
Voters will decide if they want to renew the current 1% sales tax to raise up to $120 million over five years.
The money is planned to fund new Paulding County School District construction and renovations to school buildings and pay off bond debt left over from past construction.
It also is asking voters if they want to approve a $30 million bond issuance to begin construction immediately on a new middle school in northeast Paulding and additions and renovations to existing schools in other parts of the county.
Dallas and Hiram residents will vote to fill city council and mayor seats, though only two council seats in Dallas and the mayor's seat in Hiram feature contested races.
Voters who are Dallas city residents will make their selections in races for four city council seats and mayor.
Only the races for an at-large city council seat between Brian Hardin and incumbent James Kelly Jr.; and for the city council’s Ward 3 seat between incumbent Leah Kirby Alls and Ryan Ayers, are being contested.
The mayor's seat and the council’s Ward 2 and Ward 4 seats feature incumbents who are unopposed.
Voters who are Hiram city residents, meanwhile, will make their choices in city council and mayoral races and a referendum on the state’s “Brunch Bill.”
Only one Hiram seat, for mayor, is being contested and features candidates Daniel Blount Jr. and City Councilman Frank Moran.
City council Post 1 and 2 seats up for election this year feature candidates who are unopposed.
Hiram voters also will decide if they want to allow restaurants inside the city to begin serving alcohol at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
The election will feature the new Dominion Voting Systems machines the Secretary of State’s office is testing in Paulding and five other counties this year before using them statewide in Georgia’s Presidential Preference Primary in March 2020.
The county already has received 480 new machines for future elections and will use 198 in Tuesday's election, said election supervisor Deidre Holden.
A total of 17 new polling locations will be open for voters countywide. They replace voting locations used in the 2018 elections.
Voters with questions about the location of their precinct can visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
For more information, call 770-443-7503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.