Sergeant Mike Ellison joins the Police Unity Tour in 2022 and will represent Chapter VIII (Southeast United States).
The primary purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty.
The secondary purpose is to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum.
This is done through a bicycle benefit ride.
Sergeant Mike Ellison, a 24 year veteran of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, has spent nearly a quarter century helping keep Paulding County a safe place to live, work, and play.
Prior to that, he helped keep our country safe as a United States Marine.
The Police Unity Tour, which began in 1997, is a benefit bicycle ride that begins in Portsmouth, Virginia and ends in Washington, D.C.
This route is around 250 miles and spans three days.
The ride begins May 10, 2022 and concludes in the midst of National Police Week in Washington D.C. on May 12, 2022.
Sergeant Ellison is raising money to benefit the National Law Enforcement Memorial and to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers killed in the line of duty.
This will be his first year riding in the tour.
Sheriff Gary Gulledge stated, “Mike is one of our best Deputies and has always given back to the community throughout his career. I am extremely proud that he is taking part in the Police Unity Tour to benefit the National Law Enforcement Memorial. I hope everyone will consider donating to this worthy cause.”
The Police Unity Tour's motto is "We Ride for Those Who've Died".
The Police Unity Tour encourages people to consider donating to the cause. To learn more about the Police Unity Tour, visit their website at https://www.policeunitytour.com.
