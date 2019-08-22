Elisabeth Giuliani recently joined the Paulding County District Attorney’s office as an assistant district attorney.
She is assigned as the misdemeanor prosecutor for Superior Court Judge Dean Bucci's courtroom, a news release stated.
Giuliani formerly worked in the Fulton County District Attorney's office where she prosecuted public integrity cases.
She earned her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University in 2010 with majors in Political Science and Spanish with a concentration in Muslim Studies with Arabic language emphasis.
Giuliani then earned a Juris Doctor degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 2013 and furthered her legal training by receiving a master’s degree in Homeland Security Law from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 2016.
