With all precincts reporting in Paulding County, some local elections have been unofficially decided.
The U.S. House District 14 seat will go to Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who received 74.8% of the votes, totaling 227,128 in the 12 northwest Georgia counties that make up the district. Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal took 25.2% of the votes (76,455 votes). According to the Associated Press, Greene has "expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories in a series of online videos." She took to Twitter, where she has over 139,000 followers, Tuesday night to thank her supporters saying, "THANK YOU to the great people of Northwest Georgia for sending me to Congress to fight for you!" and "First woman to represent Northwest Georgia in Congress EVER (232 years)."
In the Paulding County commission chair race, incumbent Republican Dave Carmichael had 54,973 votes (66.6%), beating Democrat Taurus Madric-Morris, who had 27,515 votes (33.4%).
In the Paulding County Board of Education elections, incumbent Republican Jeff Fuller kept his At Large post with 65% of the votes, beating out challenger Democrat Selena Jackson Guines, while incumbent Republican Theresa Lyons kept her District 1 post with 67% of the votes — challenger Democrat Omassis Mendonca had 33%.
In the State Senate District 30 race, which includes Paulding, Carroll and Douglas counties, incumbent Republican Mike Dugan won with 67.7% of the votes (58,107 total). His opponent Democrat Montenia Edwards got 32.4% of the votes (27,781). The State Senate District 31 (including Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties) race ended with Jason Anavitarte, a Republican, taking the win with 70.9% of the vote. His opponent Tianna Smith, a Democrat, had 29.1%.
In the State House District 17 race, incumbent Republican Martin Momtahan is keeping his seat, winning 71.7% of the votes. Democrat Q. Dailey had 28.3%. The State House District 19 race also went to the incumbent, Republican Joseph Gullett, who had 61.6% of the votes. Democrat Alison Feliciano had 38.5%.
State House District 66, which includes Douglas and Paulding counties, went to incumbent Democrat Kimberly Alexander, who beat out challenger Republican Jason C. Jones with 66.5% of votes. Jones had 35.6%. Incumbent Republican Micah Gravley won the State House District 67 (including Douglas and Paulding counties) race with 62.3%, beating out Democrat Angela Mayfield, who had 37.7%.
In the special election to name a new mayor for the city of Dallas, L. James Kelly won with 2,792 votes (59.1%), beating out Narda Konchel, who had 1,930 votes (40.9%). Kelly has been serving as mayor since March when he took over the seat to replace Boyd L. Austin Jr. who stepped down to run for State Senate.
