With Paulding County Schools starting back on Aug. 1, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to remain alert when driving in school zones or adjacent to school buses to “ensure the safety of our children who are being transported on Paulding County roadways.”
Deputies will be patrolling school zones as part of their daily operations and will also be watching for drivers that fail to stop for school buses that are loading or unloading passengers.
In a news release, Sheriff Gary Gulledge urged drivers to “remember that Georgia Law requires them to stop in both directions for school buses that are displaying their flashing red lights and have the stop arm activated (except for on controlled access highways or when the highway is divided into separate roadways). After stopping, you may proceed only after the school bus resumes motion or the flashing red lights are no longer activated.”
Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office traffic unit also urge drivers to use extreme care and to leave more space when traveling around a school bus, especially when following a school bus.
"Drivers who are following school buses too closely are not prepared for the frequent stops made by the school bus," Sheriff Gulledge said in a statement. "Drivers should always use extreme caution when following school buses and obey the posted speed limits in the school zones."
The majority of fatal crashes involving school buses occurred when the school bus was struck by a smaller passenger vehicle.
Gulledge continued, “a conviction for unlawfully passing a school bus carries six points on your driving record as well as a six month suspension of your driver's license for drivers under the age of 21.”
Gulledge also reminds drivers to be alert for children waiting for the school bus especially during the early morning hours when visibility is reduced.
"Children are not always aware of their surroundings or vehicles that may be passing by and the dangers that they pose," he said. "Drivers should be prepared to stop when approaching children that are waiting for a school bus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.