Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division arrested a Paulding County man for sexual battery of a juvenile earlier this month.
On Nov. 2, at about 4 p.m., “a female juvenile was inappropriately touched while at her part time job, at Harvest Time Market, which is located at 1160 Old Harris Road, Dallas,” a news release said.
Her boss, identified as Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins, a 56-year-old white man, who is also the co-owner of Harvest Time Market, reportedly “touched the juvenile multiple times on the intimate parts of her body while in the office area of the business. Once the victim was able to get out of the office, she went home and told her parents what happened and they subsequently contacted authorities.”
Detectives immediately launched an investigation into the incident and ultimately secured warrants for Wiggins’ arrest a few days later.
Wiggins was arrested without incident on Nov. 11 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and one felony count of false imprisonment. He was released on bond later that day.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office encourage anyone with information about this case or if you have been victimized by Wiggins in the past, to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.