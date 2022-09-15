Paulding County, Dallas, Hiram, and Braswell are hosting their third and final Paulding County Comprehensive Transportation Plan public meeting Sept. 29 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Events Place, 855 Hiram-Douglasville Hwy, Hiram.
Residents can learn about proposed transportation projects and provide feedback. Public input will be used to shape the final plan.
According to the official website for the county’s comprehensive plans, the Paulding County Comprehensive Transportation Plan “will provide a guide for future transportation investments throughout Paulding County (including the cities of Braswell, Dallas, and Hiram). The county and cities are working collaboratively to develop a plan that will serve all residents and visitors of Paulding.”
The study area for the plan is all of Paulding County, including the cities, and the area roughly five miles surrounding the county. Areas outside the county are included “to promote coordinated long-range transportation planning across jurisdictional boundaries.”
The new transportation plan “will examine all modes of transportation, including vehicle, bicycle, pedestrian, freight, and transit. The plan will identify how transportation needs through 2050 can be best accommodated. The plan will recommend short, mid, and long-range projects, along with the key partners and stakeholders that are integral to project implementation. The (plan) serves as a basis for future local, regional, state, and federal funding investments in Paulding County's transportation network,” the website said.
The first two meetings were held Feb. 15 and May 10. The first meeting had 44 in-person participants and 213 online participants.
